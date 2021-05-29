Cancel
Palmdale, CA

Man pleads not guilty in deadly hit-and-run crash

By CITY NEWS SERVICE
Antelope Valley Press
 17 days ago

LANCASTER — A man pleaded not guilty Friday to murder and other charges stemming from a hit-and-run crash in Palmdale that killed a teenage boy and an 18-year-old. William Alexander Marquez, now 35, was charged Feb. 25 with two felony counts each of murder, vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit- and-run driving resulting in death or serious injury to another person, along with one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

