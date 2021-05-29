Flood Advisory issued for Bandera, Real by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 20:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-02 21:01:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bandera; Real The National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bandera County in south central Texas East Central Edwards County in south central Texas Northern Kerr County in south central Texas Real County in south central Texas * Until 930 AM CDT. * At 628 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kerrville, Leakey, Vanderpool, Ingram, Hunt, Lost Maples State Natural Area, Kerr Wildlife Management Area, Tuff, Mountain Home, Waltonia, Vance and Prade Ranch.alerts.weather.gov