Look, up in the sky, it's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's . . . a swimming pool?. Reynolds Polymer Technology has a well-earned reputation for creating epic acrylic constructions. It made quite a splash in 2019 with the Rain Vortex, the world’s tallest indoor waterfall at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. That same year, an underwater restaurant in Norway opened with a 26-foot panoramic window allowing diners to experience the life aquatic without getting wet, courtesy Reynolds Polymer. But the world’s first “floating swimming pool” that just debuted in London may be the company's most stunning piece of work yet.