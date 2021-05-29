Agent Diary: ‘Quality service rather than quantity of bookings really does go a long way’

W. Edwards Deming’s definition of quality as the "never ending search for perfection”. The enigma of quality can be defined in many ways. Broadly defined, quality refers to the ability of a product or service to consistently meet or exceed performance criteria and customer expectations. In technical usage, quality can have two meanings: 1) the characteristics of a product or service that bear on its ability to satisfy stated or implied needs and 2) a product or service free of deficiencies. Deming defined quality as “a predictable degree of uniformity and dependability at low cost and suited to the market” (Thompson, Strickland & Gamble, 2005, p. 174). He further argued that the goal, in terms of quality, should be a never-ending striving for perfection. This, of course, is never fully achieved, but a constant striving in this direction will yield a process and a product/service that continually improves.