A merchant ship carrying tons of chemicals is sinking off the west coast of Sri Lanka, and the country’s government and navy fear the worst marine disaster ever. The Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, carrying 1,486 containers, including 25 tons of nitric acid, along with other chemicals and cosmetics, was anchored off the island’s west coast when a fire broke out on May 20. Authorities have been battling the fire ever since; The Navy said last month that burning containers loaded with chemicals had fallen overboard.