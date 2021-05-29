Cancel
Startup Helps Those Affected By Gangs And Gun Violence Find A Way Out

 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBretto Jackson hated many things about federal prison, but not everything. It gave him access to people he never would have encountered otherwise. "The thing about prison is, you're all wearing the same thing," he says. "Everyone has the same $40 New Balances on." Even, for example, the Wall Street criminals at Rikers Island. "These dudes were just sitting across from me, drinking their coffee, reading their Wall Street Journals."

