266 miles for climate action: Starting the journey from Paradise
PARADISE — A journey to San Francisco calling for nationwide action on climate change began in Paradise on Friday morning. Sunrise Movement activists from Sonoma, Kern and San Diego counties began a 266-mile march to pressure leaders Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), speaker of the House of Representatives, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco) to take more action on climate change. The six marchers wrote and carried letters to present in person, asking the legislators to support green initiatives like electrification and the Civilian Climate Corps policy for employing people in communities in climate-friendly jobs.www.chicoer.com