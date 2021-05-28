CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day holiday travel to rebound to more than 37 million

By Fulton County Expositor
fcnews.org
 2021-05-28

TOLEDO — AAA Travel expects a significant rebound in the number of Americans planning to travel this Memorial Day holiday weekend. From Thursday through May 31, more than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home, an increase of 60% from last year when only 23...

www.fcnews.org

