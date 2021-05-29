Cancel
Premier League

Joe Willock rewarded for excellent form on-loan at Newcastle as he wins May's Player of the Month award after becoming the first Magpies star to score in seven straight Premier League games since Alan Shearer

By Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Willock's fantastic end to the season with Newcastle has been rewarded with May's EA Sports Player of the Month award. The 22-year-old Arsenal youngster enjoyed a successful loan-spell at St James' Park after making the move in January. Willock became the first Newcastle player to score in seven consecutive...

