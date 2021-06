Do you love the thrill of riding your ATV along the dirt road? ATVs are amazing, and like any other complex machine, they have thousands of components. However, you can now gain access to some parts. If you own or plan on buying an ATV, it is essential to understand the workings of the primary components. Knowing the parts can also help you to do minor repairs and fixes on your own instead of calling your mechanic. The ATV consist of several components, which vary depending on the model. Here are the essential components of an ATV.