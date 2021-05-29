O’Neill homers in Cards’ win, D-backs lose 12th straight

Steven Souza Jr.’s home run in the top of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in the Dodgers’ 3-0 victory against the D-backs on Friday night at Chase Field. Souza, who signed a Minor League deal with the Dodgers in April, was called up on Wednesday and was playing in only his second game with the club. He led off the frame with a home run as part of a three-run inning.