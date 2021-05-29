Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Bote homers, Alzolay dodges jams as Cubs beat Reds 1-0

By Alex Wellen
southernillinoisnow.com
 27 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0. Bote connected leading off the fifth against a debuting Vladimir Gutiérrez. Alzolay wriggled out of several jams on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. And the Cubs won for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits. Alzolay threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.

southernillinoisnow.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adbert Alzolay
Person
David Bote
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Cincinnati Reds 1 0
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Pederson, Rizzo, Contreras homer as Cubs beat Cardinals 8-5

CHICAGO — (AP) — Anthony Rizzo could feel the fans hanging onto each pitch as he fouled off one after another. When he finally launched one over the right-field wall on the 14th pitch of his at-bat, Wrigley Field rocked in a way it hadn't in years, with a near-capacity crowd on its feet and roaring.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Cubs beat the card 7-2 in three consecutive wins with Pederson homer

Chicago (AP) Joc Pederson returns home for three consecutive games, Sergio Alcantara and Ian Happ dig deep, and the Chicago Cubs use two five-runs on Saturday night to beat the St. Louis Cardinals seven. I did it with -2. Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw 6 innings in 6 consecutive victories, and...
MLBallfans.co

Pederson homers in 3rd straight game, Cubs beat Cards 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson homered for the third straight game, Sergio Alcántara and Ian Happ also went deep, and the Chicago Cubs used a five-run second inning to beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 on Saturday night. Kyle Hendricks (8-4) threw six solid innings for his sixth consecutive victory...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Davies sharp, Cubs beat Cardinals 2-0 for 3-game sweep

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach Davies tossed two-hit ball into the seventh inning to outduel Carlos Martinez, and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals, 2-0, on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. The Cubs have won five straight and 15 of 20 to remain in a tie with...
MLBgaslampball.com

Cubs continue to homer past Padres 3-1 for series win

The Cubs got home runs from both Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara, Jake Arrieta struck out six and allowed just one run, and the Cubs managed a close 3-1 win over the Padres to clinch the series in Petco Park on Wednesday afternoon. Yu Darvish had himself a solid outing...
MLBBiloxi Sun Herald

Pederson, Alcantara homers power Cubs past Padres 3-1

Joc Pederson and Sergio Alcantara homered, and Jake Arrieta threw five strong innings for the Chicago Cubs, who beat former teammate Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres 3-1 Wednesday to take two of three. The Cubs beat the Padres five times in six games in a 10-day stretch, including...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Cubs beat Aces 11-0 in seven innings

BROOKINGS – Sam McMacken hit two of the Cubs’ three homers as Brookings racked up 16 hits in an 11-0, seven inning defeat of Aurora on Saturday night at Bob Shelden Field. McMacken was 2-for-3 with a walk and four RBIs. He opened the scoring with a three-run bomb in...
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Hendricks wins 7th straight start, Cubs beat Mets 2-0

NEW YORK (AP) - Kyle Hendricks flummoxed the Mets for six innings to win his career-best seventh straight start, Javier Baez hit a two-run homer in the first off Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs beat New York 2-0 to avoid a four-game series sweep. Hendricks struck out seven and...
MLBPosted by
UPI News

Cubs manager David Ross benches SS Javier Baez for forgetting outs

June 22 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs manager David Ross gave a brief lecture to Javier Baez and benched him during a recent loss to the Cleveland Indians after the All-Star shortstop committed a brutal base-running blunder. The sequence occurred in the bottom of the fourth inning of the 4-0 shutout...
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Cub Tracks pines for victory

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. Strange game against the Cleveland ball club. Adbert Alzolay got angry, Javier Baez got benched, and the Cubs continued not to score, tuning up for a huge ten-game road trip. Willson Contreras barreled a couple of balls, but they stayed in the park, and nobody was on to take advantage of the two-base knocks. Eric Sogard continued to be anti-clutch.
MLBallfans.co

Cubs pitcher Alzolay set to return from blister

While Cubs starters got rocked on consecutive days against Miami, manager David Ross announced that Adbert Alzolay will return from a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand to start Monday night’s game against Cleveland. “He’s a big piece. It’s a big piece we’ve been missing,” Ross said...
MLBABC7 Chicago

Chicago Cubs' Zach Davies, three relievers combine for MLB's 7th no-hitter

The Chicago Cubs threw their first combined no-hitter in franchise history as four pitchers shut down the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0 on Thursday night. It's the seventh no-hitter in baseball this season, the most ever before July 1 and tied for the most in a season since 1900, when the modern era began.
MLBwpsdlocal6.com

Hendricks dominates, Bryant homers as Cubs beat Indians 7-1

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks dominated over six scoreless innings to win his eighth straight start, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians 7-1 to avoid a two-game sweep. Willson Contreras and Patrick Wisdom also went deep, and the Cubs won for only the third time...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs' rotation gets boost with Alzolay returning Monday

Prior to hitting the injured list with a blister, Adbert Alzolay was pitching as well as anyone in the Cubs starting rotation. Two weeks later, the 26-year-old is confident he’s back to where he was prior to that injury. “Oh, heck yeah,” Alzolay said Saturday. That’s good news for the...
MLBperutribune.com

Indians beat Cubs 4-0, lose Civale to finger injury

CHICAGO (AP) — When it comes to all the pitching injuries for the Cleveland Indians, manager Terry Francona doesn't have time to feel sorry for himself. He has to figure out the next step for his team.
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs activate Alzolay to start vs. Cleveland

The Cubs activated right-hander Adbert Alzolay to start Monday against Cleveland. In a corresponding move, they optioned left-handed reliever Kyle Ryan to Triple-A Iowa. Alzolay was out for two weeks with a blister on his right middle finger. “He still played catch, just not spinning the baseball a lot,” Cubs...