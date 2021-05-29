Bote homers, Alzolay dodges jams as Cubs beat Reds 1-0
CHICAGO (AP) — David Bote homered, Adbert Alzolay wriggled out of several jams while pitching into the sixth inning and the surging Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0. Bote connected leading off the fifth against a debuting Vladimir Gutiérrez. Alzolay wriggled out of several jams on a chilly, soggy and windy afternoon. And the Cubs won for the 10th time in 12 games even though they managed just three hits. Alzolay threw 103 pitches in 5 2/3 innings. The right-hander gave up five hits, struck out six and walked three after issuing none in his previous three starts.southernillinoisnow.com