Bote homers, Alzolay dodges jams as Cubs beat Reds 1-0

Here at CUB TRACKS NEWS AND NOTES™, we like to keep things brief on the principle that it makes us appear wise. We don’t always, but we like to. Strange game against the Cleveland ball club. Adbert Alzolay got angry, Javier Baez got benched, and the Cubs continued not to score, tuning up for a huge ten-game road trip. Willson Contreras barreled a couple of balls, but they stayed in the park, and nobody was on to take advantage of the two-base knocks. Eric Sogard continued to be anti-clutch.