Every person matters

America’s population is aging, and although most older Americans express a desire to “age in place,” some communities were not necessarily built with the unique needs of older people in mind. Many places, especially suburbs that date to the post-World War II era and the age of the automobile, were built with the assumption that everyone would drive to get from one place to another, often on busy arterial roads. But having homes, shops, offices, and recreational amenities all located in different parts of town makes traveling between desired destinations more difficult for everyone, especially for those who don’t drive and those for whom aging has impaired the ability to drive. Additionally, many communities—both car-oriented suburbs and more walkable downtowns—lack an adequate range of housing options that would allow older residents to remain in town when they are seeking to downsize.