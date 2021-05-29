Cancel
Society

Every person matters

Times News
 26 days ago

I think it’s time for people to know every race, religion and nationality came to the United States. Every one of them did something for this country. Every one of them helped defend this country. Every one of them bled or died for this country, So don’t tell me that white, red, yellow or black is more important.

