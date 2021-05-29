Cancel
One dead, two injured after gunfight in West Asheville, police say

By Thomas Gore
FOX Carolina
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police confirmed that one man died and two others were injured after a gun fight near a bar in West Asheville in the early hours of Saturday morning. According to police, the victim was identified as 31-year-old Keith Larnel Blair of Asheville. One of the...

