The Anti-Minimalist Trends I’m Living In All Summer

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that minimalist fashion has ruled both on and off the runways over the past few years. Muted color palettes, elevated basics, and sculptured silhouettes are just a few of the minimalist codes disseminating through the fashion set. And while this trending aesthetic has been slowly taking over for quite some time, the COVID-19 lockdown seemed to amplify it, much to my initial dismay. Suddenly I missed the color and texture of maximalist fashion trends. But, with few places to go and people to see, it seemed that even my trendiest friends pared down their wardrobes to simplify daily uniforms with comfortable and easy pieces.

