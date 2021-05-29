Antisemitism in opinion column is shameful (letter to the editor)

In the face of a frightening rise in antisemitism in our once-fair city and around the world, including desecration of a synagogue in Willowbrook this week and the violent beating of a Jewish man by one of SI’s own, you chose to lead your Sunday opinion page with an “honest” look at the Middle East that omitted only one thing — honesty — or perhaps this was the hamas version of “honesty” — you know, hamas, the internationally recognized terrorist outfit whose charter states, and I quote “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”