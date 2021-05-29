Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Antisemitism in opinion column is shameful (letter to the editor)

By Samuel Shuster
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the face of a frightening rise in antisemitism in our once-fair city and around the world, including desecration of a synagogue in Willowbrook this week and the violent beating of a Jewish man by one of SI’s own, you chose to lead your Sunday opinion page with an “honest” look at the Middle East that omitted only one thing — honesty — or perhaps this was the hamas version of “honesty” — you know, hamas, the internationally recognized terrorist outfit whose charter states, and I quote “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

www.silive.com
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Hamas#Islam#Jewish#Si#Israelis#Muslim#Christian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: What a Times editorial on antisemitism got wrong about Jews

To the editor: I applaud your timely editorial condemning antisemitic attacks. Unfortunately, what we are seeing is that many will condemn antisemitism only when it emanates from white nationalists. I am grateful that you specifically cite the violent antisemitism caused by those who claim to be liberating Palestine. The violence perpetrated upon the Jewish community proves that anti-Zionism is indeed antisemitism.
MinoritiesPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: What critical race theory is (Hint: Republicans are wrong)

To the editor: The new effort by Republicans to outlaw or otherwise restrict the teaching of critical race theory in public schools hearkens back to the Scopes Monkey Trial and the anti-evolution movement of the 1920s. A century later, some lawmakers are once again trying to legislate educational theory based on a limited understanding of what they are trying to restrict.
ReligionThe Jewish Press

Letters To The Editor

As a card carrying lifelong Orthodox Jew who graduated yeshiva (JEC and YU) I was very taken aback by Abba Yitzchak’s “A Reform Rabbis’ Prayer for Peace with the Palestinians” (op-ed, May 28). While I don’t agree with Reform Judaism on almost anything, I considered this piece to be nasty, mean-spirited, vulgar and crude. It did not meet with any of your journalistic standards. Temple Beit Shimush? Really? Who were you trying to reach? Reform Jews? The rest of us? Is this kiruv of any sort?
ChinaLewiston Morning Tribune

June 3 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

America, they are coming for us all — the woke joke, cancer cancel culture, Big Tech and, scariest of all, China. We must stand strong and not let the Make America Racists groups divide us from the real truth. The ones who are spewing this poison are the biggest racists...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

The Lessons Menachem Begin Left Us

The release of a new documentary film about one of Israel’s past prime ministers wasn’t timed to coincide with a historic change in power in Jerusalem. But the coincidence adds to the timeliness of Jonathan Gruber’s “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin,” which became available this week via virtual theaters for home viewing.
Congress & Courtstri-lakestribune.net

Rep. Omar's Remarks Cause Uproar Among Democrats

Omar's views on Israel and Palestinian rights have often put her at crossroads with fellow Democrats, and GOP members often highlight her stanceto justify calls for her removal from committees. But some House Democratic allies also rose to Omar's defense, saying that critics within the party should speak to her...
Societyncadvertiser.com

Letter: Democracy or capitalist dictatorship?

In his commentary (“On evil, the white identity crisis and how democracy ends,” June 10), Frank S. Robinson makes a moral case for saving democracy. According to him, our democracy turned sour in 2016. Before that, we embodied the “rule of law, democracy, and human rights." We’re told not to...
POTUSPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Benjamin Netanyahu ruled Israel as a man of many faces

JERUSALEM — Over the last three decades, Israel and the world have seen many sides of Benjamin Netanyahu. There was the smooth speaker of American English who became a familiar face on international media as Iraqi Scud missiles menaced Israel in 1991. The political wunderkind who won the prime minister’s job at 47, the youngest person ever to do so. The confident, charismatic leader who basked in ardent followers’ chants of “king of Israel!”
High SchoolPosted by
Daily Mail

School board member encourages high schoolers to remember 'jihad' as they 'enter a world of white supremacy and capitalism' during graduation speech - 14 years after her father was fired for using the word

A school board member called on graduating high school students to remember 'jihad' at their commencement as she warned they were entering a world of, 'racism, extreme versions of individualism and capitalism, [and] white supremacy.'. Abrar Omeish, the sole Muslim member on the Fairfax County School Board, in Virginia, addressed...
MinoritiesDissident Voice

Anti-Palestinian Bigotry Overshadowed by Anti-Semitism Uproar

In response to the recent upsurge in pro-Palestinian activism basically every major Canadian media outlet has published stories about rising anti-Semitism. B’nai B’rith claims there were more anti-Semitic incidents in May than all of last year. The government recently acceded to the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) demand for an emergency summit on antisemitism, which will be led by staunch Zionist Irwin Cotler.
Macomb County, MIMacomb Daily

Letters to the Editor 6-6: Sanctuary vote, military respect and Pitts column

It is very sad to see there are so many Democrats who fail to understand the Constitution or the words of the founders. So many on the left are ignorant and willing to infringe upon the ability of innocent citizens to protect themselves via the best means possible. Everyone should be lauding the efforts to turn Macomb County into a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House Republicans introduce resolution to censure the 'squad'

A trio of House Republicans on Monday introduced a resolution to censure and condemn Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley (Mass.) for what they call “defending terrorist organizations and inciting anti-Semitic attacks across the United States.”. The resolution, introduced by Reps. Michael...
Herald Times

How to submit a letter to the editor or guest column to The Herald-Times

Letters should be 200 words or fewer. We reserve the right to condense all letters, and those longer than 200 words will be rejected or shortened. Letters we believe to be libelous or in poor taste will not be published. Letters soliciting financial support will not be published. Writers generally...