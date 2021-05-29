Cancel
Religion

Cardinal Cornelius Sim has died at age 69

By Courtney Mares
catholicnewsagency.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardinal Cornelius Sim, Brunei’s vicar apostolic and first Catholic priest, died Saturday in a hospital in Taiwan. A letter from the Apostolic Vicariate in Brunei said that Sim had been quarantined at the Chang Gung Memorial Hospital since his arrival in Taiwan on May 8 to receive medical treatment. Cardinal...

www.catholicnewsagency.com
Jesus
Cornelius Sim
Pope Francis
#Catholic Priest#Cardinals#The Apostolic Vicariate#Bruneian#Vicar Apostolic#Catholics#Malay#Chinese#Muslim#Islam#Buddhist#Christians#The Catholic Church#Dundee University#Gospel#Catholic News Agency#Cna#Ewtn News
Indonesia
Malaysia
Religion
Scotland
Singapore
