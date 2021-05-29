Premium Jarred Tuna Products
The King Oscar Ultra-Premium Yellowfin Tuna range is a new offering from the Thai Union-owned brand that will provide consumers with a number of different varieties to enjoy. The products come in four varieties including Extra Virgin Olive Oiler's and Green Olives, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Jalapeño Peppers and Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Herb de Provence. Each of the products come in an easy-to-pour jar for simple serving.www.trendhunter.com