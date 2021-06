Australian researchers claim that a new generation of vaccines will protect people from getting the virus into the body. Australian researchers have begun clinical trials of a new type of vaccine against COVID-19, which will be administered using a nasal spray. Scientists from the Brisbane-based Nuclear Network suggest that the new vaccine may be more effective in comparison with drugs from AstraZeneca and Pfizer. In addition, many people who are afraid of injecting needles will then be able to decide to get vaccinated.