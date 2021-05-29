Recycled Silicone Charging Pads
The Nimble APOLLO Duo Wireless Dual Pad is a speedy power solution for users in search of a way to easily keep all of their essential devices powered up and ready for use. The wireless charging pad is capable of delivering up to 30W of power to two devices with 15W per pad and features a MagSafe-compatible design to make it suited for use with the latest iPhone 12 series smartphones. Users can easily positioned any device on the surface that is Qi-enabled and can even power up solutions with cases up to 3mm in thickness.www.trendhunter.com