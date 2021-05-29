Memorial Day 2021: What’s open? What’s closed? Restaurants, banks, mail delivery and more in the Lehigh Valley
Memorial Day is a federal holiday observed annually on the last Monday in May. It honors those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. First known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day originated in the years following the Civil War to honor both the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the war. It became an official federal holiday in 1971, according to a report on History.com.www.lehighvalleylive.com