La Vista, NE

Ryan Larsen search update: ‘We are not giving up’

By Gina Dvorak
WOWT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten said Friday the search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen is ongoing and that Larsen, who went missing May 17, is still being considered an Endangered Missing person. He said the department had consulted police in Hammond, Indiana, —which has worked a similar case — about the Sarpy County search, including the possibility of sending an underwater drone from Hammond to Walnut Creek Lake. The lake has been a focus of the search for the boy, who has autism. Authorities also are studying surveillance video and are trying to enhance it, Lausten said.

www.wowt.com
La Vista, NE
Crime & Safety
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Sarpy County, NE
Crime & Safety
