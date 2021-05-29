Cancel
Waterloo, NY

Area Memorial Day events

By LOUISE HOFFMAN BROACH lbroach@fltimes.com
Finger Lakes Times
 17 days ago

One year after the pandemic wiped out all sorts of Memorial Day activities and observances, several area communities have organized in-person gatherings for this weekend. The area’s biggest annual event — Celebrate Commemorate in Waterloo — was scuttled early in the year, before some of the COVID-related restrictions began to be lifted. However, the federally recognized Birthplace of Memorial Day has scheduled a ceremony for Sunday, which in 2021 is the actual Memorial Day.

