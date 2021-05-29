Cancel
Indiana State

INJURIES UNKNOWN FOLLOWING MULTI-CAR CRASH IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 17 days ago

A two vehicle crash was reported to Indiana County 911 last night shortly after 8 p.m. in South Mahoning Township. According to fire officials, the crash happened along Route 210 North and it involved two pickup trucks – one carrying a horse trailer. The road was blocked for a period of time, and photos taken by other drivers show that both trucks were totaled, and the horse trailer shows minor to moderate damage.

