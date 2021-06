WATSEKA — Loren Lee Kohler, 76, of Watseka, passed away Friday (May 28, 2021) at his daughter’s home in Watseka. He was born Dec. 11, 1944, in Watseka, the son of Carl John and Ida-Belle (Rife) Kohler. He married Sandra Kay Jensen in Gilman, on June 28, 1968. Surviving are...