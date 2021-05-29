Cancel
STATE POLICE TO ENFORCE ‘ZERO TOLERANCE’ POLICY FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 27 days ago

With Memorial Day weekend underway, state police are reminding citizens that a “zero tolerance” policy will be in effect in an effort to prevent crashes and save lives this weekend. In 2019, 1,245 traffic stops were conducted with 13 DUI arrests and seven crash investigations were made. Fortunately, zero fatal...

www.wdadradio.com
