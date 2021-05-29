Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pinellas County, FL

Visit these Tampa Bay area beaches to avoid the crowds

10NEWS
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePinellas County is filled with beautiful beaches, but they're sure to be crowded this weekend. Here are some other spots to check out.

www.wtsp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Pinellas County, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tampa Bay Area#Beaches
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
Related
WildlifePosted by
WJCT News

Seagrass In Tampa Bay Declined 13 Percent In Recent Years

Seagrasses provide shelter and food to a diverse community of animals, from small invertebrates to large fish, crabs, turtles, marine mammals and birds. Provisional results released earlier this month by the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) show that Tampa Bay now harbors 35,240 acres of seagrass. That's a vast improvement from the 1990's when a plan was established to boost recovery of this vital part of the ecosystem.
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Top 10 Tampa Bay area events for the week of May 17-23

Foreigner: The award-winning band with 16 Top 30 hits, including Juke Box Hero and I Want to Know What Love Is, comes to Tampa Bay for two acoustic shows. $73.25-$103.25. 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Ruth Eckerd Hall, 1111 N McMullen-Booth Road, Clearwater. 727-791-7400. Blue Star Museum Program: The Tampa Bay History...
Tampa, FLthatssotampa.com

Tampa International Airport launches “Voice of TPA” contest

Tampa International Airport has launched a new contest that will let one lucky winner by the “Voice of TPA” for the month of July. The purpose of this new contest is to raise fund for United Way Suncoast, an organization with a mission to break the cycle of poverty by focusing on early literacy, youth success, and financial stability as its priority work.
Florida State10NEWS

Florida is open & tourists are back, but not everyone is following the rules

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Visitors are back in Tampa Bay. Hotel occupancy is back up after record-low rates during the start of the pandemic. "By April, it was down to 20 percent. So, never has that ever happened in Pinellas County. I mean for a month, that's the average for a month," said Steve Hayes, the CEO of Visit St. Pete Clearwater.
Saint Petersburg, FLfox13news.com

Company says Tampa Bay could be next major technology hub

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area could be the next major tech hub according to an technology education company relocating its headquarters to St. Petersburg. Canadian company CodeBoxx wants to be the catalyst for a tech boom in the area. It provides boot camp training to anyone interested in becoming a software developer, with the program taking only 16 weeks.
Florida StatePosted by
Tampa Bay Times

In St. Petersburg, a focus on Florida artists

ST. PETERSBURG — Exhibitions featuring Florida artists are heating up this summer in Tampa Bay, and showing just how much creativity and talent our state boasts. “Fresh Squeezed 5″ at the Morean Arts Center is one such show. The annual exhibition was originally conceived five years ago to showcase emerging Florida artists. Since five years is a milestone, there is also a companion exhibition happening now, “Juicy: Fresh Work by the Artists of Fresh Squeezed 1 thru 4.”
Tampa, FLmyq105.com

7 Nonstop Flight Routes Coming To Tampa and Clearwater Airports In 2021

Ready to travel again? Some new routes are being added at Tampa International Airport and St Pete-Clearwater International Airport. Here are the 7 highlights according to the Tampa Bay Business Journal. Some are all new routes. A few are airlines resuming the services they offered before the pandemic. Catch a...
Tampa, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

5 things to do with kids in Tampa Bay this week: May 17-23

1. Sunflowers: Visit HarvestMoon Fun Farm in Masaryktown, south of Brooksville, for a sunflower u-pick event on the weekends. You can pick flowers along their mazelike paths and also enjoy a petting farm, ball zone, hill slide, swings and tree house. There is a $10 minimum flower purchase per person over age 16 for the cash-only event, which runs through May 30. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. To make a reservation, see harvestmoonfunfarm.com. 15990 Stur St., Masaryktown.
Pinellas County, FLcbslocal.com

Pros In Pinellas Share Hurricane Prep Tips As 2021 Season Nears

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – With hurricane season fast approaching, local experts share how to best prepare your home and family for a weather emergency. Florida residents, recent to natives know the state is nearly synonymous with hurricanes. With a rapidly-approaching open to hurricane season on June 1, Pinellas County Operations Manager Joe Borries shares a few tips. “We ask citizens to do three things… know your risk, make a plan and stay informed.”
Pinellas County, FLhauteresidence.com

Jennifer Zales Presents A Magnificent Gulf Front Gated Estate In Redington Beach

Pure Beachfront Magnificence awaits on the stunning sands of pristine Redington Beach in this outstanding gulf front gated estate boasting one of the only private beaches in Pinellas County. Enjoy endless water views, recreation and amazing sunsets on the white sand private beach in a residential community. This grand estate boasts 80 feet of water frontage on a deep 200 ft. lot, and offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, over 6,500 SF, a newly painted exterior and primary interior areas for a transitional appeal. Offering fine finishes and expansive living spaces on three levels of concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, soaring ceilings, impressive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach, and multiple waterfront terraces. Enter through the stately double door leaded glass entry to travertine and hardwood floors, a private elevator and custom architectural details.
Tampa, FL995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 5/17/2021

On today’s Second Date Update Andy called us up to tell us that he has not heard back from Shannon since their first date where they went to Bella’s in South Tampa. Shannon told us about something that was revealed on the date that has caused her not to call Andy back.
Clearwater, FLPosted by
10 Tampa Bay

1 injured after explosion at dredging company in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person has been injured in an explosion at Gator Dredging in Clearwater, Pinellas County investigators confirmed Monday morning. Authorities say it happened around 6:45 a.m. on 50th Way North off of Ulmerton Road. There have been no evacuations in the area, according to authorities. This is...
High School10NEWS

Tampa-area senior Aidan Bissett scores record deal

TAMPA, Fla. — Jesuit High School senior Aidan Bissett has had quite the year. During quarantine, he produced his own music and posted music videos to his songs online. The videos quickly gained traction, and then soon, Capitol Records came calling. Bissett signed a record deal, and now is working on his professional music career while planning to attend college.
Tallahassee, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay, imagine I-75 with only electric cars | Column

Have you ever driven from Miami to Tallahassee? It’s 481 miles — and costs about $120 in gas if you’re driving an old SUV. That same trip in a Chevy Bolt costs just $10. So why aren’t we all driving electric cars on I-75? Well, obviously, big trucks and high-octane speed machines are cool — at least until it’s time to fill’er up. But some people are saying it’s because local dealerships don’t want to sell electric vehicles and are hiding them from their customers.