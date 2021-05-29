Visit these Tampa Bay area beaches to avoid the crowds

Pure Beachfront Magnificence awaits on the stunning sands of pristine Redington Beach in this outstanding gulf front gated estate boasting one of the only private beaches in Pinellas County. Enjoy endless water views, recreation and amazing sunsets on the white sand private beach in a residential community. This grand estate boasts 80 feet of water frontage on a deep 200 ft. lot, and offers 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, over 6,500 SF, a newly painted exterior and primary interior areas for a transitional appeal. Offering fine finishes and expansive living spaces on three levels of concrete block construction, impact windows and doors, soaring ceilings, impressive floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the beach, and multiple waterfront terraces. Enter through the stately double door leaded glass entry to travertine and hardwood floors, a private elevator and custom architectural details.