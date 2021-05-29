Cancel
Charlotte, NC

5 Things To Know: CMPD Officer Shoots Man in Exchange of Gunfire

By Ryan Pitkin
qcnerve.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMPD Claims Man Shot by Police Officer Fired First. A 33-year-old man was in critical but stable condition on Friday afternoon after being shot while allegedly exchanging gunfire with a CMPD officer on Thursday, in what the department says was an act of self-defense by the officer. The incident occurred just after noon on Thursday outside the Budget Inn on Reagan Road in north Charlotte.

qcnerve.com
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Missouri State
City
Gastonia, NC
State
South Carolina State
Charlotte, NCWBTV

Person dies following shooting north of uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died following a reported shooting in north Charlotte Monday afternoon. The incident happened before 1:30 p.m. on Celia Avenue near the intersection with Onyx Street north of uptown. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with very serious injuries but did not provide further details.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

One dead after shooting in west Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Monday afternoon in west Charlotte. The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on Celia Avenue off Beatties Ford Road. [ ALSO READ: 1 hurt after gunfire erupts in uptown Charlotte parking lot ]. MEDIC...
Winston-salem, NCNew Haven Register

North Carolina police officer injured during hit-and-run

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina police officer was injured late Sunday when his cruiser was hit by a man who was driving while impaired and fled the scene of the accident, authorities said. Winston-Salem police Cpl. James B. Pleasant was driving his marked patrol car at an intersection...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Afternoon Observer | Gas struggles persist + Deputy urinating outside NC funeral home caught on tape

Hi, Charlotte! Happy Monday. This is Kristen. Ever wanted to stroll around the manicured gardens of the Fourth Ward? Now’s your chance. From noon-4 p.m. on May 22-23, you can absorb the sounds of uptown life and the tranquil views of curated yards with The Secret Gardens of Fourth Ward tour. There will be food and drink samples along the way, both at the residences and the restaurants of the neighborhood. Learn more about the tour here with CharlotteFive.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: 21-Year-Old Charged In Fatal East Charlotte Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating a fatal east Charlotte shooting after a gunshot victim died early Saturday morning. Officers say they were patrolling around 12:30 a.m., when they heard gunshots and responded to a home on Finchley Drive in east Charlotte. Officers say they found a victim with...
Mecklenburg County, NCcaswellmessenger.com

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”

A Joint Investigation Leads to Several Arrests as Part of “Operation Sizzurp”. A joint investigation involving the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Drug Diversion and Environmental Crimes Unit (SBI-DECU), the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Tactical Drug Diversion Squad (DEA-TDS), the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the Monroe Police Department and the Locust Police Department has led to several arrests and dozens of charges as part of “Operation Sizzurp” which involves the use of a popular street drug cocktail known as “sizzurp” among other names.
Elizabeth City, NCWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutor to discuss probe into fatal shooting of NC man

ELIZABETH CITY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor says he is ready to discuss the results of a state investigation into the fatal shooting of a man by sheriff’s deputies. District Attorney Andrew Womble issued a statement saying he will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to talk about...
Port Huron, MIrock1055.com

North Carolina man arrested on child endangerment, firearms charges

A North Carolina man was arrested early Monday morning stemming from an incident at a Port Huron gas station. According to Port Huron Police, the man was seen at the Marathon gas station in the 1300 block of Military Street slumped over the steering wheel of his car around 1:30am. In the backseat was an 11 year old child and a loaded handgun. The man – a 40 year old from Raeford, North Carolina – reportedly traveled to Port Huron to meet a woman he had met online. He was driving on a suspended license and did not have a permit for the handgun. Additional firearms, open liquor, and prescription drugs were also found inside the vehicle. The man was taken to the St. Clair County Jail and authorities are making arrangements to return the child to North Carolina. The suspect is expected to face charges including carrying a concealed weapon, child endangerment, and operating under the influence of drugs, among others. Anyone with additional information about the suspect is asked to call the anonymous CAPTURE tip line at (810) 987-6688.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Sex CrimesWbt.com

North Carolina jury awards $75 million to wrongfully convicted brothers

A jury in North Carolina has awarded $75 million to two Black men with intellectual disabilities who were wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death for the rape and murder of 11-year-old Sabrina Buie in 1983. Half brothers Henry McCollum and Leon Brown were awarded the money after an eight-person jury...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
PoliticsWXII 12

North Carolina DMV to resume Saturday operations at 16 locations

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is opening some of its offices on Saturdays, a move coming one week after it resumed regular road testing after a year’s absence. The agency said in a news release that Saturday hours would resume at 16 offices across the...
AccidentsWWAY NewsChannel 3

North Carolina toddler killed when thrown from vehicle in crash

SNOW HILL, NC (AP) — The N.C. State Highway Patrol says a 2-year-old was killed when the child was thrown from an SUV which was involved in a crash. WITN reports the patrol says the child was not in a safety seat when they were thrown from a 1999 GMC Yukon in which the driver lost control on N.C. Highway 903 late Sunday night. The vehicle overturned multiple times.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.