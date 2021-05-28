Cancel
REVIEW: The Summer Cottage by Annie Rains

By Sara @HarlequinJunkie
Cover picture for the articleThe Summer Cottage by Annie Rains is the first book in the new Somerset Lake series, and it’s a great introduction. to Somerset Lake. Trisha Langly and her young son, Petey, have left Sweetwater Springs looking for a fresh start after her now ex-husband was found guilty of embezzling from his clients. Now working as the property manager of Somerset Rental Cottages, Trisha knows the owner, Vi, is struggling financially and the cabins need some work. She’s determined to help the woman who helped her when she needed it. What she doesn’t count on is Vi’s grandson, Jake Fletcher, to enter the picture.

