The premiere of FOX's new adult animated series, HouseBroken, gave audiences a glimpse at the lineup for summer now that some shows, such as The Great North and Bob's Burgers, have ended their current seasons. The story of a misfit group of pets attempting therapy sessions has come to the small screen and it has a lot of potential, especially with the quality of jokes. The lead character of HouseBroken, Honey, voiced by Lisa Kudrow, was a great personality to guide viewers through the introductions and through an overarching point of view that could be understood. In all honesty, some characters proved to be more annoying than comedically pleasing, such as the pig, Max, and the boring dialogue given to him. Some characters did shine in the premiere and were given way better lines than others, such as Shell and Nibbles.