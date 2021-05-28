Research shows potential new sunscreen is coral-safe and provides more UVB/UVA protection

Ask any doctor and they'll tell you, sunscreen is an essential part of keeping your body healthy and free from sun damage or potential skin cancer. As summer approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, many of us will be slathering on even more as we take to various beaches. But the minute we take a dip into the water to cool off, we are inadvertently contributing to mass ocean death when the toxic chemicals in our sunscreen slip below the surface. Coral reefs are the main victims of these poisons, and if we don't do something soon, we could lose them forever.