Bethesda, MD

Research shows potential new sunscreen is coral-safe and provides more UVB/UVA protection

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bethesda, MD – May 25, 2021) A new study published in Nature Scientific Reports has found that Methylene Blue, a century old medicine, has the potential to be a highly effective, broad-spectrum UV irradiation protector that absorbs UVA and UVB, repairs ROS and UV irradiation induced DNA damages, and is safe for coral reefs. The study suggests that Methylene Blue could become an alternative sunscreen ingredient that supports the environment and protects human skin health.

