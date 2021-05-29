KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

Sony Pictures' long-awaited dream of building a Spiderverse, a connected universe centered around Spider-Man and his nemesis and associated characters, is finally coming around. Well, maybe not exactly in the manner the studio thought, but the audience is loving the adjunct MCU connection to this new franchise, now officially dubbed Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Starting with Venom, the series is now going to expand to Morbius, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and the newly announced Kraven the Hunter. While the former two are complete and are in final stages of post-production, the third one will begin filming shortly, eyeing for an early 2023 release. And now we may now who the main villain is.