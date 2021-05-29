Cancel
KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

By Ean Marshall
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio has announced. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic Spider-Man villain. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing Kraven the Hunter. The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters, which mostly consist of Spider-Man supporting characters and villains. These include Tom Hardy’s Venom (released in 2018), Woody Harrelson’s Carnage (who will be the central antagonist in the Venom sequel to be released this September), and Jared Leto’s Morbius, whose film is set for a January 2022 release. Art Marcum (Iron Man) & Matt Holloway (Transformers:The Last Knight) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad (X2) and Matt Tolmach (Rough Night) are producing.

