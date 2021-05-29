Brentford vs Swansea LIVE: A place in the Premier League is at stake as the Bees and Swans face off in a MASSIVE play-off final... but will Thomas Frank fall at the final hurdle again or can he finally get them to the promised land?

When Ivan Toney arrived at Brentford on the final day of August last year there was pressure, expectation and big boots to fill. Ollie Watkins had just joined Aston Villa in a £28m transfer, Said Benrahma was soon heading to West Ham United for a deal eventually worth £25m. Combined they had provided 43 goals last season and outsiders wondered, with some justification, how a player who had only really done it in League One was going to replace that sufficiently enough for the West London club to renew a promotion push.