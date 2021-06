Roger Federer will try to play his way into the second week of the French Open when he goes up against Dominik Koepfer on Saturday night. It’s hard to find anyone on tour these days who has not played a match behind closed doors since the coronavirus began, but that is the case with Federer. This night-session match on Court Philippe-Chatrier will be without fans because of the 9:00 pm curfew in France, making it a unique situation for the 39-year-old. He played in 2020 only before the Covid-19 pandemic began, and prior to Roland Garros his only 2021 tournaments–Doha and Geneva–welcomed a limited-capacity crowd.