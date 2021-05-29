Startup Helps Those Affected By Gangs And Gun Violence Find A Way Out
Bretto Jackson hated many things about federal prison, but not everything. It gave him access to people he never would have encountered otherwise. "The thing about prison is, you're all wearing the same thing," he says. "Everyone has the same $40 New Balances on." Even, for example, the Wall Street criminals at Rikers Island. "These dudes were just sitting across from me, drinking their coffee, reading their Wall Street Journals."www.kgou.org