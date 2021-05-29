Cancel
Combat Sports

Santiago: Working Hard For So Many Years Has Given Me Chance To Shine Again

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJovanie Santiago didn’t walk away with the verdict he wanted but has come to garner the respect he feels he has long deserved. A quick turnaround is in store for the 31-year-old Boricua, who fights for the third time in just over five months. Santiago faces undefeated Gary Antuanne Russell in a dangerous junior welterweight clash this Saturday, airing live on Showtime just three months after suffering a disputed 12-round points loss to Adrien Broner on the network this past February.

www.boxingscene.com
Gary Russell Jr.
Gary Antuanne Russell
Adrien Broner
