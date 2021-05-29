Santiago: Working Hard For So Many Years Has Given Me Chance To Shine Again

Sky Sports has announced new partnerships that will deliver more boxing than ever before. Sky Sports will be the UK & Ireland home to Top Rank events from the US thanks to a new licensing agreement with the boxing promotion company. Sky Sports will also step up its commitment to the best UK fighters in a partnership with BOXXER, founded by the youngest licensed promoter, Ben Shalom. John Wischhusen, formerly Head of Boxing at Matchroom Sport, brings more than 20 years of boxing management experience to the BOXXER team. Full UK schedule and announcements will be made in August.