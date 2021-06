Buffalo has been in the spotlight lately for the unusual amount of violence in the city. There has been more gun violence this year than in past years put together. I was thinking to myself as I was driving on the 33, is it just in our city? as I asked myself that question, I wondered if so, why is it more of a problem now, than it was in the past. Some people blamed it on the pandemic, others have blamed it on the lack of jobs and opportunity. I personally think that could play a small role if there weren't any jobs, but it seems like everybody's hiring for some kind of work.