CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Newly Diagnosed: Taking the First Step on Your Journey

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBecoming educated is a good place to start on your journey with cystic fibrosis. Whether you are a patient or a caregiver, knowing as much as possible about the disease will help you be a more active participant in your or your loved one’s healthcare. Learn more below about cystic fibrosis,...

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Most MAC Lung Infections Not Passed From Patient to Patient, Study Suggests

Although person-to-person transmission is possible, most cystic fibrosis (CF) patients infected with Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) do not share similar strains, according to a study of patients at U.S. care centers. Researchers found high genetic similarity between isolates of MAC across some people followed at the same CF centers. Nonetheless,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
targetedonc.com

Genetic Testing for Actionable Mutations in Newly-Diagnosed AML

Alice S. Mims, MD a hematologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses testing and actionable mutations in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia. Alice S. Mims, MD a hematologist at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, discusses testing and actionable mutations in newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Patient Case #1: A 75-Year-Old Woman With Newly Diagnosed MM

Patient case No. 1, a 75-year-old lady, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, with mild or persistent low back pain and also progressive fatigue. Past medical history is stage 2 chronic kidney disease, cardiac dysrhythmia, medically controlled hypertension, diabetes controlled with diet and exercise, and anemia. There are several things going on here. The performance status is 1, so that’s pretty good, and the revised-ISS [International Staging System] is stage 2 on a scale from 1 to 3. Then, there is an 11;14 translocation. This patient is deemed transplant ineligible by the treatment team. I ask the audience here to vote. How would you treat this patient: DRd [daratumumab, lenalidomide, dexamethasone], Rd [lenalidomide, dexamethasone], Dara-CyBorD [daratumumab, cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, dexamethasone], VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone]-lite, or KRd [carfilzomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone]? Please go ahead and vote. Let’s see here. A is DRd and D is VRd-lite.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Taking steps for a cure

ASHLAND A large number of concerned residents braved cooling temperatures and uncooperative rain early Saturday morning for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Ashland. The event is to raise awareness and money to help combat the disease that currently affects approximately 5.7 million people in the United States alone. According to Us Against Alzheimer’s, “Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, a progressive brain disease that slowly destroys memories and thinking skills.”
ASHLAND, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Digestive System#Adolescence#Genetic Testing#Cftr
EatThis

The Worst Vitamin D Supplement To Take, Say Dietitians

Did you know there are several forms of vitamin D available in food and supplements? This is actually true for several different vitamins, and it's important to keep in mind when incorporating and vitamin supplements into your daily routine. Not all forms of vitamin D are created equal, and, in...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
spring.org.uk

COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However, a study...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This With Your Coffee, Experts Say

If you're like most Americans, your daily routine probably includes reaching for a morning cup of coffee. And if you happen to be over the age of 65, there's good reason for doing so. Studies have shown that drinking one to two cups of coffee per day can aid seniors in terms of maintaining memory and other cognitive functions. Other research has concluded that habitual coffee consumption may lower your chances of developing certain types of cancer, including those of the prostate, liver, mouth and throat. The health benefits abound, it seems.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spring.org.uk

An Obvious Sign That You Will Live Longer

Women who can do this live longer and have a lower risk of dying from heart disease, cancer, and other causes. Women who can do high-intensity exercise have a longer life and much lower risk of death from any cause, including cancer and heart disease, a study presented at EuroEcho 2019 reveals.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Warning Signs Your Liver Is Failing, Say Experts

Your liver plays an essential role in your whole-body health, from filtering toxins from your bloodstream to helping your body regulate its blood sugar levels. However, in many cases, people don't recognize the signs their liver isn't working well until a serious issue occurs. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 4.5 million Americans have been diagnosed with liver disease, and countless others may be suffering from liver health issues without even realizing it.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
kyma.com

Doctors warn of possible rise of debilitating nervous-system disorder in patients with long COVID-19

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Doctors are warning of the possibility of a surge in cases of a debilitating nervous-system disorder that may be associated with long COVID. Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) is a form of dysautonomia, which is an umbrella term used to describe several medical conditions that cause the autonomic nervous system to malfunction. The autonomic nervous system controls the body’s “automatic” functions, such as heart rate, blood pressure, digestion, kidney function, and temperature control.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

Blood Pressure Medication Recall 2021: Hypertension Drug Recalled Over Cancer Risks

In another recall over cancer-causing impurity levels, Lupin Pharmaceutical has recalled several batches of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets because N-nitrosoirbesartan – a substance that causes cancer - was found in levels above allowable specification limits. The drugmaker received four reports of illness from Irbesartan and zero...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
EatThis

What Taking a Vitamin Every Day Does to Your Body

When it comes to our health, just about everyone is looking for an extra boost—particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. That desire has helped vitamins and supplements grow into a $150 billion worldwide industry. If you're considering taking a daily vitamin—or are taking one now—it's important to know there are clear things vitamins can and can't do, as indicated by decades of research. And if you take them the wrong way, they can be harmful. Read on to find out what taking a daily vitamin does to your body—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy