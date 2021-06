Police arrested a Pardeeville teen Wednesday after an alleged drug deal went bad leading to gunfire at the Pardeeville Road Wildlife Area. According to a press release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, police were called about 5 p.m. for a report of an altercation at the wildlife area in the town of Wyocena. The caller reported that she and her boyfriend had met with two males there to buy marijuana but it turned into a ripoff. A fight ensued and a pocketknife, BB gun and 9mm pistol were brandished.