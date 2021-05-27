Newly Diagnosed: Treatment Strategies for Cystic Fibrosis

Patient case No. 1, a 75-year-old lady, newly diagnosed multiple myeloma, with mild or persistent low back pain and also progressive fatigue. Past medical history is stage 2 chronic kidney disease, cardiac dysrhythmia, medically controlled hypertension, diabetes controlled with diet and exercise, and anemia. There are several things going on here. The performance status is 1, so that’s pretty good, and the revised-ISS [International Staging System] is stage 2 on a scale from 1 to 3. Then, there is an 11;14 translocation. This patient is deemed transplant ineligible by the treatment team. I ask the audience here to vote. How would you treat this patient: DRd [daratumumab, lenalidomide, dexamethasone], Rd [lenalidomide, dexamethasone], Dara-CyBorD [daratumumab, cyclophosphamide, bortezomib, dexamethasone], VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone]-lite, or KRd [carfilzomib, lenalidomide, dexamethasone]? Please go ahead and vote. Let’s see here. A is DRd and D is VRd-lite.
