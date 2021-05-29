Alabama football coach Nick Saban uses elder statesman status while avoiding political drama | Hurt
The shift has been inevitable if imperceptible at times. The combination of success, stability and force of personality has made Nick Saban the undisputed elder statesman of college football. Whether he is asked about his impression on the trends in the game like transfer portal ramifications or broader social issues, Saban has a broad reach, perhaps unprecedented in college football history because of the social media networks that now blanket the nation.www.tuscaloosanews.com