After a year of helping businesses power through the pandemic, chamber of commerce executives statewide are examining how their role is changing. Chamber leaders have been battle tested in the past 12 months and faced the same challenges as their members — reduced revenue and cutting staff. Except for one thing: Chambers did not have access to the same federal and state relief funds until recently. While many businesses and nonprofits received forgivable loans, disaster relief and grants, chambers initially only received government contracts for support. It wasn’t until last fall that a second round of PPP loans changed the rules for nonprofits, making chambers eligible for aid.