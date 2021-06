Congratulations to the 39 members of the Conners Emerson 2021 8th Grade Class that were promoted yesterday, June 9th. These children have persevered through a year unlike we ever experienced bouncing between remote, hybrid and in-person education. They wore masks at school and set an example to future classes of how to put your head down, make the best of a situation and do your best! The lessons they learned this year will stick with them for years to come!