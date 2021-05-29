Essential information about energy usage in the state is elusive, and that’s a costly problem
When April Salas set out to acquire information about energy usage in Hanover, she was in for an uphill battle. Salas is the sustainability director of the town, population 11,500, which has the resources to consider such a project. In 2018, Hanover decided to put together a program that would allow it to procure green and renewable energy. But to do that, officials needed townwide information about energy usage.www.sentinelsource.com