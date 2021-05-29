Cancel
Canaan, CT

Canaan's Christ Church resumes services, waits for members' return

By Emily M. Olson
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCANAAN — Designed by noted architect Richard Upjohn, Christ Church stands on a hill overlooking the main road and a train station. On Sundays, the Rev. Alex Gorecki of New Britain makes the long drive to hold a Sunday service. It’s only been a few months since services resumed after the church was closed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but very few people are attending. The church was holding several services a week before the shutdown, but now Gorecki comes only once a week.

