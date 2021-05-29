Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Three Armed Juveniles Arrested With Stolen Vehicle

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
LAKELAND, Fla.- On Wednesday, shortly before 9:00 p.m., officers from the Lakeland Police Department were notified that a recently reported stolen vehicle was spotted at the BP Gas Station on Memorial Boulevard.

After being unable to locate the car at the location, a Sergeant began canvassing the area. A short time later, three male juveniles were observed airing up the tires of the suspected stolen car, a 2011 Chevy Malibu, at a nearby gas station.

Upon confirmation that the vehicle was stolen, the three teenagers, two age 13 and one age 15, were detained. Each of the juveniles had a loaded concealed firearm on their persons.

The juveniles were transported to the station, where their parents met with detectives.

During the investigation, detectives learned that one of the three firearms seized had been stolen during a recent vehicle burglary in Winter Haven. One of the suspects is also believed to be connected to numerous vehicle burglaries at an apartment complex in North Lakeland. He confessed that he and the other two teenagers knew the car was stolen.

The juveniles were later transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center, where they face multiple charges, including Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Possession of a Concealed Firearm with an Altered Serial Number, and Giving False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.

