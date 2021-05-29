COLUMN: I'm just flabbergasted

If I had my druthers, I probably should stop thinking about using the words cattywampus ... and druthers.

Ever use a word in daily conversation that just comes out of nowhere and sounds funny the split-second that it parts from your lips?

I found a website that discusses and tries to tell the meaning of certain words that really are just words we occasionally — I mean like maybe every few years — use in an offhand conversation.

A week or so back, I told a fellow editor that some business was catty-corner to another, on the downtown Enid Square.

I was showing my Southern heritage and dialect without even thinking about it.

We just do, no matter if you are from Oklahoma or Texas, or from Boston or are a New Yorker.

We all have our expressions we use at odd times and don’t even realize it.

“Catty-corner” is a word I heard many, many times growing up — so much so that it’s stuck forever in my lexicon of words I can suddenly blurt out without even thinking what I’ve just said.

I mean catty-corner likely has never been spoken in the British Isles or polite society in this country.

Despite its odd sound and Southern heritage, it’s a very, very descriptive word that means something is located diagonally across from another place.

Like the News & Eagle is kind of located catty-corner from Stride Bank.

You get my drift, and maybe you’ve said this same word over the years without even realizing it.

My mom used it so much that it just stuck in my brain and is there forever, just waiting to spring out at the last second.

It did last week, and I had zero control over it.

So I found a list of words that clearly are some of the best in the English language, no matter where you grew up and obtained a list of sometimes odd-sounding words ingrained within your brain.

They are like tar balls thrown against the walls of your mind, stuck forever whether you want them there or not.

I kinda like ‘em.

Some of the best words in the English and American language — there is a difference — include: bamboozled, flabbergasted, discombobulated, shenanigans, cattywampus, lollygag, malarkey, kerfuffle, brouhaha, nincompoop, skedaddle, druthers and pumpernickel.

Yep, found a website that lists most all of these great words embedded within our language that we probably never even give a second thought.

They clearly are logged into that part of our brains that store such things.

Kinda scary to think about, but I wanted to share lol.

Now I don’t know why, because it would require too much thinking and a lot more coffee, but I guess my mom used some of these words early on when my brain was in its growing and expanding phase, that have always stuck with me.

Cattywampus was perhaps my favorite word or phrase passed on to me, aside from “David, if you don’t stop doing that I’m going to beat your a--!”

Yeah, heard that one more than once.

The words cattywampus and catty-corner were perhaps her favorites.

Cattywampus, for those from another part of this nation or the uninitiated, means in disarray or disorder — askew if you will. It’s one of those words that you really can’t fathom exactly where it came from or how it came about.

It’s just there for us to use at the appropriate moment.

Apparently, when I was growing up, life in our house and our little Waukomis community had things that were cattywampus on a fairly regular basis.

A great word, that cattywampus, yet not one I’ve used or thought about in decades.

And, I’m still trying to figure out why cattywampus is one word and catty-corner is hyphenated.

It must be one of those language rules that I learned in English class — or, maybe not.

To be catty is to be hurtful or spiteful in one’s remarks to another.

Doesn’t really fit into the definition of cattywampus or catty-corner, does it?

So, it got me to thinking, maybe when we hear an old-timey word we haven’t heard for years, you get the idea that words in the English language simply were made up along the way, as civilization progressed.

You know, like new 2020 words, including awesome sauce, athleisure, denialism, social distancing and weak sauce.

You gotta look those up on your own because I’ve run out of column space.

Anyway, cattywampus is etched into my mind, just like the dates and names of Civil War battles and generals.

And I’m flabbergasted that they are still there, since I sometimes can’t remember the reason why I walked from my newsroom desk into the composing department.

At least I got to use the word flabbergasted.