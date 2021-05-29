Vital signs of American Christianity: Critical but not terminal?

This one Biblical author, Jude, a man of few words writes about his concern, about that which all Christians experience, that concern is the common salvation. He says he felt constrained to urge all Christians to contend for their faith that was entrusted to God’s holy people. Now, with what is happening in our nation these days it is time to heed his advice. It is common to us when we respect denominational policies and teachings whether we agree or not. The common faith is what was initially given to all. The Gospel is the same, it has never changed. Jesus Christ is the Good News, He is still the same. Accepting Him as Savior and Lord is the spiritual experience in common salvation. The knowing of the forgiveness of sin, and reconciliation to a righteous Father in glory, and of a justification with Him in His eyes, creating a place of harmony and peace for eternal life is common salvation.