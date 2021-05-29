“Nailed” Florida Man, Owner Of Roofing Business Arrested For Grand Theft In Multiple Counties

In late 2018, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) began an investigation into a local roofing company, Elite Roofing and Gutters Incorporated, owned and operated by 38-year-old Jason Lee Beville of Crystal River, for fraudulent business practices.

“Beville has shown a total lack of integrity and a willingness to take advantage of our trusting citizens. Fraudulent activity and the targeting of homeowners will not be tolerated here in Citrus County,” said Sheriff Mike Prendergast. “Detective Ramos, in partnership with our fellow sheriff’s offices and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, has invested countless hours and resources to ensure Beville is held accountable for his actions.”

Detective Robaldo Ramos with the CCSO Major Crimes Unit was assigned several cases in which Beville, operating in his official business capacity, was the suspect. Multiple victims told officials that Beville had taken thousands of dollars in deposits for roof repairs or replacements, and never actually completed the contracted work.

During the course of his investigation, Detective Ramos discovered that Beville’s fraudulent practices were not just limited to Citrus County, but involved additional victims in both Brevard and Osceola County. Based on the two Citrus County cases involving the roofing business’ fraudulent practices, Detective Ramos was able to obtain an arrest warrant for Beville. On April 23, 2019, CCSO officials arrested Beville on the arrest warrant and charged him with two felony counts of grand theft.

As a result of the fraudulent practices occurring in various counties, the two Citrus County cases, along with a third later-reported case were turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for investigation and statewide prosecution.

Based on the findings of FDLE’s investigation, a second warrant was issued for Beville’s arrest on May 26, 2021, for the charge of grand theft over $20,000.00 but less than $100,000.00.

Thursday, Beville turned himself in at the Citrus County Detention Facility where he was placed under arrest for his warrant with a set bond of $10,000.00 per the warrant.

