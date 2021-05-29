Figuring out Giants’ running back rotation behind Saquon Barkley — and the intriguing battle for third-string

The last two seasons have shown the importance in having quality backups at running back, especially for a Giants team that wants to run its offense through Saquon Barkley. At his best, of course, Barkley is a star — but he’s dealt with injuries two straight seasons, none worse then the torn ACL he suffered last year. It’s unclear as of yet when Barkley will be cleared to be a full-go — maybe during training camp, or maybe not until the season starts. The 24-year-old was in town for voluntary OTAs, but rehabbed inside as his teammates practiced.